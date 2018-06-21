Trae Young channels LeBron James with NBA draft outfit

Over the years, Trae Young has raised eyebrows with his in-the-gym 3-point range and ability to handle the basketball. On Thursday night, though, he’ll do so with his outfit.

Young, the former Oklahoma point guard and projected NBA draft lottery pick, is wearing a burgundy and black-colored suit Thursday night. Except there is a caveat.

His suit — like LeBron James in the NBA Finals — features shorts.


While many have questioned his size, and how his defensive ability will translate to the NBA, Young’s offensive firepower has many projecting him to be picked in the top-10.

Yahoo’s latest mock draft projects Young will be selected No. 8 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

