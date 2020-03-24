Trae Young calls Warriors' Klay Thompson top-three defender in NBA

Trae Young hasn't even been in the NBA for two years and he already has made a lot of defenders looks silly. Only a select list of players can lock up the young Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Klay Thompson is one of those players.

Young took to Twitter for a Q&A with his fans Monday night and listed Thompson, along with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, as one of the three best defenders in the league.

Young, 21, was averaging 29.6 points per game while making his first All-Star team before the NBA season was put to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Thompson sidelined this season, Young scored 24 points against the Warriors on Dec. 2 in a 104-79 blowout win.

He scored 20 points in his first career game against the Warriors last season, but only four in his next contest against Golden State. The Warriors won both games.

Thompson made his first All-Defensive team last season. And despite not playing a single minute this season as he rehabs his torn ACL, players around the league certainly haven't forgot his defensive prowess.

