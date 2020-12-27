Trae Young Calls Out Grayson Allen for Allegedly Tripping Him

Image via Getty/Joe Murphy/NBAE

Trae Young called out Grayson Allen for what he clearly thinks was a dirty play.

On Sunday, Young took to Twitter, where he tweeted out a gif of Allen seemingly tripping him.

"Damn... tell me what y’all see!! Smh," Young wrote. "this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow"

Shortly after the tweet was posted, Allen responded.

Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v — Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020

"Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay," Allen wrote.

This isn't the first time Young and Allen have been at odds. During a pre-season game this year, Young and Allen were assessed a double technical after Young took objection to the way Allen was playing.

Trae Young trying to scrap with Grayson Allen



Grayson Allen loves causing problems in basketball

pic.twitter.com/s5afUyg1y2 — Hoops Alley (@thehoopsalley) December 20, 2020

Also, when Allen was on the Jazz in 2018, Young made it clear that he was not pleased with the way Allen was playing defense in Summer League.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

Allen also has a long history of dirty play during his years with Duke. It got so bad that Coach K had to discipline Allen himself back in 2017. "I think it's appropriate, and I think the things that we've done are appropriate," he said of the one game suspension he levied against Allen at the time. "There are things that you see or the public see, and there are things that you all don't see and shouldn't see or shouldn't be talked about, and they're called teachings. You don't need to teach out in the public all the time."

