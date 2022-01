The Associated Press

When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader, but when. ''As I've continued to climb the ranks, it is natural, human, to look at it and see where you are and see if it's even possible, see if you're capable,'' James said.