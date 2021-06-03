Trae Young on bow to Knicks fans: 'I know what they do when the show is over'

Trae Young hand behind back after bowing

In the final minute of Wednesday night’s Game 5 at the Garden, Knicks fans were on their feet to show their appreciation for a New York team that outplayed all outside expectations this year.

But not before Trae Young offered one final dagger with a 31-foot three-pointer, hushing the crowd momentarily and cementing himself as a true Knicks playoff villain.

And just in case that fact hadn’t already been realized, Young took a bow to the New York crowd.



"Leading up to this game, I know where we are. I know it's a bunch of shows around this city. And I know what they do when the show is over, so that’s pretty much what it was,” Young explained after the Hawks eliminated the Knicks with a 103-89 victory in Game 5.

Young was outstanding in the series, eclipsing 30 points in three of the five games while averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range.

He was a thorn in the Knicks’ side all series long, but Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had to give him credit after it was all said and done.

"He’s clever. He’s very good with the ball," Thibodeau said. "He can shoot, he can pass. I think he’s really grown this year, and he’s done a great job for their team. Hat’s off to him. He’s a terrific talent.”

Young and the Hawks advance to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.