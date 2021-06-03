Trae Young's Madison Square Garden Gesture Makes Him 'Knicks Villain For Life'

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young went full Broadway on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

After sinking a long 3-pointer late in the 103-89 Hawks victory, eliminating the Knicks from the NBA playoffs, Young took a theatrical bow.

He milked the moment, transforming himself into a “Knicks villain for life,” one Twitter user wrote.

TRAE YOUNG TAKES A BOW IN MSG AFTER ELIMINATING KNICKS. 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/L6i5A0S65H — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 3, 2021

“There’s a bunch of shows around this city and I know what they do when the show is over,” Young said in an interview after the game.

“I know what they do when the show is over...”



Trae Young explains his MSG bow 🥶@HawksOnBally | @TheTraeYoungpic.twitter.com/6AYKboRxyK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 3, 2021

Young, who scored 36 points in Game 5 and averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the series, had his curtain-closing move chronicled by one of the Garden’s all-time archenemies, Reggie Miller, on TNT:

Reggie Miller commentating Trae Young taking a bow in Madison Square Garden gives me life!pic.twitter.com/N3nhjPgvuN — KJ Doyle (@bykjdoyle) June 3, 2021

Young had already earned the wrath of Knicks fans. Earlier in the series, they chanted “fuck Trae Young,” and one spectator was banned indefinitely from MSG for spitting on the former Oklahoma Sooner.

With one bow, Young became an out-of-town hit, commanding the big stage.

Trae Young hits the dagger, and bows to the crowd at MSG. Trae is officially a Knicks villain for life 😂 pic.twitter.com/so49ZFY6aQ — Ryley (@PrimetimeRyley) June 3, 2021

Inject that Trae Young bow into my veins!!! — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) June 3, 2021

That Trae young bow and wave to the fans is so cold 🤣 — yh (@laflameyh) June 3, 2021

Trae Young first career playoff series:



29.2 PPG

9.8 APG

2.8 3PG

44.1 FG%



Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/IO34A7BtLk — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 3, 2021

Trae Young has had an awesome debut playoff series...

He deserved to take that bow a center court. 😆



Instant classic. — Virtual Fan in Jurassic Park 🇧🇧🇨🇦🏀 (@CondensePapi) June 3, 2021

