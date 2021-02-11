Trae Young berates official after not getting late call in loss to Mavericks

Trae Young was furious on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks guard lit into referee Josh Tiven when a late-game call didn't go his way in a 118-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The play in question took place as the Mavericks set up an inbounds play with 4.7 seconds remaining.

With Kevin Huerter inbounding the ball, Young put a screen on Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein near the sideline to free John Collins to run to the basket. When Cauley-Stein made contact, Young collapsed to the ground. Young looked up at Tiven before picking himself up, and he never touched the ball as Danilo Gallinari's contested jumper clanged off the back of the rim.

Trae Young was HEATED after not getting a foul 😡 pic.twitter.com/H71UEDElQg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

Young immediately got up and screamed and gestured at Tiven in an act that would earn an automatic technical if there were still basketball to be played. There wasn't, so Young let Tiven have it.

Flop or foul?

Was Young right to be mad? He screened a man 60 pounds heavier than him, fell to the floor and flailed his arms as he collapsed. It was a predictable outcome that Young believed warranted a whistle.

Instead, he had to swallow a tough loss to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic, the player he'll forever be compared to because of their draft-night trade.

