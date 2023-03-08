Trae Young befuddled by Jordan Poole technical foul on bounce pass to official

Trae befuddled by JP’s bizarre tech on bounce pass to ref originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole was whistled for an odd technical foul in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

NBA official Josh Tiven called a personal foul on Poole as he attempted to swipe the ball away from Thunder forward Jaylin Williams. When Poole bounced the basketball back to Tiven, the referee charged Poole with a technical foul to the surprise of just about everyone in attendance at Paycom Center.

Warriors teammates weren't the only ones befuddled by the technical foul. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who had the night off Tuesday, chimed in on Twitter about the call.

Itâ€™s the speed in the bounce pass

probably.. ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/hEI8OakTjo — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 8, 2023

Poole finished with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting as the Warriors dropped to 7-25 on the road this season. The fourth-quarter incident was Poole's 12th technical foul this season, which is the sixth-most in the NBA and second-most on the Warriors behind Draymond Green (15).

NBA players and coaches are suspended without pay for one game once they receive their 16th technical foul on the season. That means Poole has three techs to spare in the Warriors' final 16 games.

The technical foul didn't necessarily cost the Warriors a victory in Oklahoma City. There were plenty of other reasons for the loss, such as Golden State's 21 turnovers. But it certainly didn't help, as the Thunder found the basket on the ensuing possession and outscored the Warriors 28-22 the rest of the way.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast