Trae Young and Marcus Smart both hit the floor in scuffle at end of Celtics-Hawks

5
Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

As you might expect, Marcus Smart and Trae Young made for a chippy pair on Saturday in Atlanta.

In the final minutes of a game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the All-Star point guard got into it, to the point that both ended up on the floor after Smart took Young down with him.

The impetus for the run-in appeared to come when a stray kick from Young ended up hitting Smart in a sensitive area on a drive. Smart immediately confronted Young, who didn't back down.

The end result was an ejection for Smart and a technical foul for Young. Smart got the last laugh, though, as the Celtics would notch a 134-125 win minutes later. Young finished the game with 35 points and 13 assists, while Smart had 11 points and six assists.

Official Sean Wright explained the decision to give Young a technical to a pool reporter after the game, describing the guard as "getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart's face." Smart's side of the action, meanwhile, was said as "grabs [Young] and slams him to the ground."

Neither player said much after the game, and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said "It's over" and expressed a desire to move on.

The win improves the Celtics' record to 47-21, moving them to 1.5 games back from the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 11: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks get into an altercation as they both fall to the floor during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. After a video review, Young was issued a technical foul and Smart was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Trae Young and Marcus Smart got into a tussle at the end of Celtics-Hawks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories