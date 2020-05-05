Back in late February, a time when live basketball was still a thing (it feels like years ago), things go a little heated between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Portland had lost seven of its previous 10 games, and Atlanta wasn't helping them get back on the right track.

Midway through the third quarter, Atlanta had a double-digit lead... then emotions boiled over.

Hawks star Trae Young tried to pull off a playground move, dribbling the ball through Trevor Ariza's legs on the fast break.

Ariza didn't take kindly to the nutmeg and made sure to let Young know, the only way a grizzled vet knows how.

Ariza was hit with a Flagrant 1, and a few plays later Young received a technical for taunting.

Things were heated in the moment, but by the end of the game, the two had buried the hatched.

No hard feelings pic.twitter.com/ZDo9Lh3EFP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 1, 2020

Young recently joined All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to address the situation.

People look at me and they think it's all fun and games and soft. When I'm on the court I'm a dog. Hell yeah, I'm physical. If someone threw it in-between my legs, in the middle of a game or a transition, I ain't about to let that happen. I may do the same thing Trevor did. People going to look at that and say whatever, but I love it. That next play, to be honest, it felt like we were at the park. - Trae Young on altercation with Trevor Ariza.

Story continues

Ariza is an old school player and something tells us part of him loves this response from Young. Had the roles been reversed, he would have done the same thing.

The whole situation has a very pick-up ball feel to it and that's something any player or fan can appreciate. At the end of the day, it's just all about basketball.

Trae Young addresses the infamous nutmeg on Trevor Ariza originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest