Trae Young with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/09/2021
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
Cleveland couldn't have drawn up a better start to its first playoff game since 2002.
Tom Brady is living proof that they don't make 43-year-old quarterbacks like they used to.
During the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Thomas missed a four-foot par putt and then was heard on a Golf Channel mic.
Golf's world number three Justin Thomas apologized for a homophobic slur picked up by television microphones at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Ball made history after becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, beating the previous record set by Markelle Fultz.
The NFC playoffs will feature three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson could be traded to the New York Jets to be reunited with GM Joe Douglas
C.J. Gardner-Johnson got a Bears receiver to lose his cool again.
The Seahawks surged at the end of the season, winning six of their last seven games to finish the season 12-4. But after entering the playoffs with high hopes, they’re out following a 30-20 loss to the Rams. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sounded particularly disappointed after the game. “I told these guys I have [more]
Lakers forward Markieff Morris is ejected from the game against Rockets after shoving two Rockets, including DeMarcus Cousins, to draw a pair of technical fouls.
If ever there was a time to be liberal in playcalling this was then. What followed was instead as appalling as anything that has happened in now three completed seasons under Matt Nagy's watch
Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.
This mind-blowing stat might be the most impressive of Tom Brady's historic NFL playoff career.
It doesn’t sound like QB Mitchell Trubisky will be back in a Bears uniform in 2021.
The QB made a big play and the NFL community noticed.
Vrabel wasn't happy with the officials during Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
Facing fourth and 10 from his own 37 with 50 seconds left in Saturday’s Super Wild Card opener, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers found receiver Zach Pascal for a first down. When Pascal, who went to the ground to make the catch, got up and tried to run, things got interesting. What happened next sparked four [more]
For the first time since eight games were played in the quarterfinal round of the 1982 playoff tournament, which expanded to 16 teams after a strike shortened the season to nine games, the NFL has more than four games in a postseason weekend. The six games to be played over the next two days, involving [more]
Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.