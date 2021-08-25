Trae Waynes suffers leg injury at Bengals training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Riccette
·1 min read
Trae Waynes suffers leg injury at Bengals training camp
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The injury bug may have bitten one of Cincinnati’s big-money cornerbacks yet again.

Trae Waynes left the practice field Wednesday as trainers were looking at and icing his right hamstring.

Waynes missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle after signing a three-year, $42 million contract during free agency in 2020.

The Bengals added a pair of corners during free agency in 2021: former Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Hilton and former Dallas Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie. Hilton will likely work from the slot, but a healthy Waynes was working to fill the void left by William Jackson III, who left for Washington in the spring.

Waynes is set to count $15.8 million against the salary cap this year and is scheduled to make $10.4 million in 2022, though that is non-guaranteed.

List

Bengals trade candidates before cutting roster to 53 players

Recommended Stories