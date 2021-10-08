Trae Waynes pops up on Bengals injury report again

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes finally made his debut with the team last week during a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That debut came after missing all of his first season with the team, then suffering a leg issue in camp that kept him out of the first three games of this year.

Now Waynes is on the injury report again.

Per the Thursday report, Waynes was “limited” with a hamstring injury. That could be nothing — or a big indication of what’s to come. If Waynes can’t go, a still-recovering Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and backups like Eli Apple would have to step up big against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Waynes is one of many big names to now watch on the Friday injury report. Joe Mixon and Trey Hopkins just missed their second day in a row, meaning the team could also be down its starting running back and center, respectively.

#Bengals Thurs injury report. Similar to yesterday w/ the addition of Trae Waynes – limited, hamstring: DNP

Hopkins (knee)

Mixon (ankle)

Smith (illness)

Su’a-Filo (knee) Limited

Awuzie (groin)

Higgins (shoulder)

Morgan (ribs)

Ogunjobi (knee)

Thomas WR (ankle)

Waynes (hamstring) — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) October 7, 2021

