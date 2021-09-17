Trae Waynes out, Markus Bailey and Darius Phillips questionable

Cincinnati will officially be without Trae Waynes again in Week Two.

The Bengals have ruled the cornerback out for Sunday’s game with his hamstring injury. Waynes was not able to practice all week.

Cincinnati has listed linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (thigh) as questionable. Bailey was limited in practice all week, but Phillips was upgraded from limited to full on Friday.

The club also has safety Ricardo Allen (hand/hamstring) as out, though the club already made clear its intention to place him on injured reserve.

While quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) showed up on the injury report after he wasn’t listed last week, he was a full participant in all three days of practice and has no status. Safety Brandon Wilson (thumb) and guard Jackson Carman (cramps) are also expected to play.

