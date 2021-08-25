Trae Waynes exits practice early with apparent hamstring injury

There could be an injury issue in the Bengals’ secondary.

According to multiple reporters, Cincinnati cornerback Trae Waynes exited practice early with an apparent hamstring issue.

Waynes pulled up during 11-on-11 drills and limped off the field, having difficulty putting weight on his right leg. Multiple reports indicated Waynes took off his helmet in frustration before trainers began applying ice to his hamstring. Waynes remained on the sideline for several minutes, before walking back to the locker room with trainers.

Waynes missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral. He had signed a three-year, $42 million free-agent deal with Cincinnati that March after spending his first five seasons with the Vikings.

In 74 career games, Waynes has recorded seven interceptions and 42 passes defensed.

