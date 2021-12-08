Trae Waynes cleared to practice, could return for Week 14 vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals could have top cornerback Trae Waynes back on the field for Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers after clearing him for a return to practice this week.

Waynes, previously on injured reserve while working through a hamstring injury, is back and has a shot at playing.

Zac Taylor talked about the situation, as captured by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

“Trae feels good. He’s ready to practice. He’s ready to go. Being on the rehab field is one thing … if we feel confident enough in what we see and he feels confident enough there’s a great chance he’ll be ready to go.”

Waynes, on the noteworthy three-year deal worth $42 million in free agency, missed all of last season and has only appeared in two games this year.

His possible return would be timely, if nothing else, as other top corner Chidobe Awuzie is working his way back from a non-serious foot injury suffered during last week’s loss to the Chargers.

In other IR-related news, the team also activated offensive lineman D’Ante Smith, clearing the way for him to start practicing again, too.

