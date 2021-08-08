'Traditions of Christmas' auditions are Aug. 22-23

Aug. 7—Auditions for the ninth annual production of "Traditions of Christmas" will run from Aug. 22-23 at Red Bird Theater, 618 E. Wallace Ave., in Coeur d'Alene.

Produced by Laura Little Theatricals and Red Bird Theater, "Traditions of Christmas" is a Radio City Music Hall-style show featuring choreographed kickline tap numbers, song and dance numbers set to Christmas classics, hundreds of colorful costumes, a military tribute performance and a grand Nativity conclusion.

The production will run from Dec. 10-22 at the Coeur d'Alene Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road in Coeur d'Alene.

Organizers are looking for choral and musical theater singers ages 13 and older and dancers ages 17 to 30 to fill a variety of roles. The third group of performers includes "flexible dancers with tap experience" who will be asked to perform a Rockette-style kickline, among other routines.

"Being involved in this show, you can't help but bond with your fellow cast and crew," co-producer Marie Hunt said in a news release. "A few years ago, my family and I had the opportunity to be in the cast together, and it was a very special time. Really, it would be a great way for someone who is new to town to make friends. It's a wonderful community to be a part of."

Rehearsals for most roles will be limited to one day per week. Singing-only roles will rehearse Mondays, while dancing and singing roles rehearse Sundays and/or Tuesday evenings. The Rockette-style dancers will meet Sunday afternoons. For a full rehearsal breakdown, visit traditionsofchristmasnw.com.

To sign up for an audition slot, visit traditionsofchristmasnw.com, or call (208) 964-1369. To purchase tickets, visit the website or call the box office at (208) 763-0681.