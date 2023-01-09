Traditional powers as well as Colorado and Miami make top-8 for elite ’24 defensive tackle

One of the top prospects in the 2024 college football recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Justin Scott of Chicago. The St. Ignatius junior is rated by the 247Sports composite as a five-star prospect, the fourth best defensive lineman, and top player to call Illinois home in this cycle.

As you can expect, the biggest names in college football have been in pursuit of Scott’s talents. The 6-5, 310-pound, mountain of a young man announced his top eight teams on Sunday and as you’d expect, many of the biggest names in college football made the cut.

Traditional powers Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan were all named as making the top eight. Joining them were Colorado and Miami.

