A tradition unlike any other: Sex toy thrown on field in Buffalo - again

There is a strange new annual tradition apparently taking hold in Buffalo: throwing sex toys on the field when the Bills host the New England Patriots.

It first happened last year, when a large rubber dildo with Tom Brady’s name written on it was tossed from the stands in the third quarter.

The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills, 23-3 on Sunday. (AP)

And it happened again on Sunday, again in the second half.

DILDO ON THE FIELD IN BUFFALO ALERT pic.twitter.com/4ZromQJR0W — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 3, 2017





These days, you never can be too careful, particularly when you’re talking about the safety of thousands of fans in a stadium, but according to ESPN reporter Mike Rodak, sheriffs, stadium security and a hazmat team gathered around the offending phallus after it was cleared off the field by a member of the chain gang.

Story Continues

Must have made for some interesting discussion when they found out what the offending object was.

There are some strange things that happen in and around New Era Field.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Detroit’s Silverdome demolition doesn’t go as planned

• Archie Manning: Eli could retire after this year

• Watch: Tom Brady gets into sideline spat with coach

• SEC title game does a number on Falcons’ field

