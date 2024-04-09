Tradition of skipping golf balls across 16th hole during Masters practice rounds actually started with this guy

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The innovator of the 16th hole skip returned Tuesday to Augusta National.

Fifty-two years ago, Gary Cowan was playing a practice round with Ben Crenshaw when the pair reached No. 16 tee. Cowan, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, turned to Gentle Ben and said, “Watch this.”

The Canadian skipped a 3-iron across the water, starting a Masters tradition that has lasted half a century.

On Tuesday, Cowan returned to the 16th hole and, alongside countrymen Mike Weir and Corey Conners, shot a pellet across the pond.

“Ben couldn’t believe what I was doing,” said Cowan, reflecting on 1972.

Many Masters traditions have indisputable timelines, such as the creation of the Champions Dinner in 1952, or Sam Snead being awarded the first green jacket in 1949. Other tales have gained legs over time without a surefire genesis.

One such custom is skipping balls over the pond at No. 16.

Ken Green and Mark Calcavecchia claimed to have started the tradition in 1987, until Lee Trevino and Seve Ballesteros one-upped the pair by saying they did it in the early 1980s. Then came photographs of Tom Kite mastering the feat in 1979.

But Cowan, now 85-years-old, with Crenshaw’s backing, believes he was the first in 1972. The Masters official website also credits with Cowan for being the first.

“I was there. It happened,” Crenshaw said. “Gary used a 3-iron, put the ball back in his stance and bam, skipped it straight across the water.”

With Ben’s urging, Cowan successfully knocked three over before Crenshaw – competing in his first Masters – tried to duplicate the achievement to no avail.

A first try went kerplunk. Then a second.

“Ben was playing it too much like a chip,” Cowan said. “I told him, ‘Hit it hard and low,’ and sure enough his third one skipped right across. The crowd went crazy.”

For Cowan, skipping balls over bodies of water had become a favorite childhood game in Kitchener, Ontario. The member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame said, “I always liked to horse around.” So when he got to the 16th tee box, Cowan didn’t think twice about dropping a ball and skimming it at Augusta National.

“Did I think I’d get in trouble?” Cowan asked. “You know, that never crossed my mind.”

Skipping balls across the water to the 16th green

2007 Masters

Tiger Woods and J.J. Henry skip their tee shots across the water on the 16th hole ahead of the 2007 Masters at Augusta Natioal Golf Club. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)





2015 Masters

Ryan Palmer and Jim Furyk try to skip golf balls across the water on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)





2022 Masters

Patrons cheer on golfers as they skip balls on No. 16 during a practice round ahead of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports)





2023 Masters

A ball skips across the water on No. 16 during a practice round for 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network)





2014 Masters

Bubba Watson skips a shot on the pond at the 16th hole as Webb Simpson and their caddies look on during a practice round prior to the start of the 2014 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)





2020 Masters

Jon Rahm celebrates with his caddie Adam Hayes and Rickie Fowler after skipping his golf ball across the water on the 16th hole and making a hole-in-one during a practice round ahead of the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)





2017 Masters

Rory McIlroy tries to skip the ball across the water on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)





2021 Masters

Phil Mickelson skips a golf ball across the water on the 16th hole during a practice round ahead of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)





2023 Masters

Tom Hoge, Ben Carr, Russell Henley and Larry Mize skip balls across the pond on No. 16 during a practice round for the 2023 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.





2023 Masters

Ripples mark the water where Keegan Bradley skipped a golf ball on No. 16 during a practice round for the 2023 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.





