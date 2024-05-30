New tradition? Georgia reportedly facing Georgia Tech on Black Friday

The Georgia Bulldogs are finding out more and more about their 2024 college football schedule. Georgia is reportedly scheduled to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Black Friday, which is Nov. 29.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on ABC in primetime. Georgia Tech has not defeated Georgia since 2016, but the Yellow Jackets gave Georgia a scare in 2023. Last season, Georgia won at Georgia Tech, 31-23, in a game that was much closer than expected.

Georgia will host Georgia Tech in Athens in the 2024 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the last 22 games in the in-state rivalry dating back to 2000.

One benefit of playing Georgia Tech on Black Friday would be more time to prepare for the SEC championship game. Head coach Kirby Smart loves any advantage he can get over the opposition. However, with the SEC expanding to 16 teams, it will no longer be as easy for Georgia to advance to the SEC championships game.

Georgia is already scheduled to have five games televised on ABC this fall. The 2024 season should be a fun one.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire