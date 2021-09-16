New tradition: Beach action proves pivotal for Haverhill's Cerasuolo

Sep. 16—Haverhill volleyball coach Vincent Pettis is a big believer in the benefits of playing beach volleyball. He always has been.

"Kids who play beach volleyball tend to know how to play every position," said Pettis. "They have to. With only two players, they need to be setters, hitters and be good at digging."

Thus far in the young season, Pettis is even more of a proponent of the summer activity. With a young team, the Hillies have looked impressive while winning their first two matches, including a sweep of a strong Methuen team, and the play of sophomores and beach volleyball partners Emmerson Cerasuolo and Taylor Lewis has been one reason. They play together at the Plaistow YMCA and in various beach tournaments.

The 5-foot-9 Cerasuolo, who plays in the offseason along with Lewis for Mass. Impact, has particularly turned some heads, with her kills at the nets, setting and serving, often leading the team in at least one of those categories. She attributes her time on the beach as one reason for her good start to the season.

"We've been partners (in beach volleyball) for two years and it really is a big help," said Cerasuolo in reference to herself and Lewis. "It gives you a lot of touches and it really helps with communication."

Cerasuolo also plays basketball at Haverhill, a sport that runs in the family. Her mother, Samantha, was involved with Haverhill basketball for four years more than 20 years ago when the Hillies established a state dynasty and her aunt, Melissa, was a standout for the team.

"I've heard them talk about the old days," said Cerasuolo. "They were really into basketball, but volleyball is my main sport."

As for Haverhill's strong start despite losing a strong senior class that included Eagle-Tribune MVP Jada Burdier, Cerasuolo said: "I think it's the team chemistry. We all work well together."

Which partly, again, is thanks to the time on the beach.