Trading for WR Davante Adams named best offseason move by Raiders

In a recent article by The Athletic’s 32 beat writers, they were all asked to write about the best offseason move for their respective teams. For the Raiders, there were certainly several to choose from.

However, Tashan Reed went with the trade of Davante Adams, which should help make the offense elite. Here is what Reed had to say about that acquisition and why it was so important for the Raiders:

“Surprise, surprise, it’s Davante Adams. The Raiders traded their first- and second-round picks to the Packers and gave out a five-year, $140 million contract to acquire the All-Pro receiver. He’s arguably the best wideout in the league and is in his prime at 29 years old. The Raiders have had a good offense the past couple of years, but the addition of Adams gives them the potential to have a great one.”

Derek Carr threw for over 4,800 yards last season and that was without any reliable outside option at receiver. In fact, he didn’t even have his Pro Bowl tight end for a big chunk of the season as Darren Waller missed time with an injury.

So now that Adams is in the fold, the sky is the limit for this offense. Carr has a bunch of weapons to throw to and a bonafide No. 1 receiver that defenses will be forced to honor on every snap.

While we can argue whether or not the Raiders gave up too much to acquire Adams, he drastically changes their offense and their outlook for the 2022 season. For that reason alone, Reed was right for naming this the best move of the offseason for the Raiders.

