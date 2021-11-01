After trading Von Miller, Broncos only have one player remaining from Super Bowl 50
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Just six seasons removed from winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have just one player remaining from their 2015 roster.
After trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Broncos only have kicker Brandon McManus remaining on the team from their Super Bowl win.
Here’s a look at the team’s roster from the 2015 season.
Player
4. P Britton Colquitt
8. K Brandon McManus
10. WR Emmanuel Sanders
11. WR Jordan Norwood
12. WR Andre Caldwell
13. QB Trevor Siemian
14. WR Cody Latimer
16. WR Bennie Fowler
17. QB Brock Osweiler
18. QB Peyton Manning
20. DB Josh Bush
21. CB Aqib Talib
22. RB C.J. Anderson
23. RB Ronnie Hillman
25. CB Chris Haris
26. DB Darian Stewart
29. CB Bradley Roby
30. DB David Burton
31. DB Omar Bolden
33. DB Shilo Keo
35. RB Kapri Bibbs
36. DB Kayvon Webster
37. CB Lorenzo Doss
40. RB Juwan Thompson
43. DB T.J. Ward
46. LS Aaron Brewer
48. OLB Shaq Barrett
51. ILB Todd Davis
52. ILB Corey Nelson
53. OL James Ferentz
54. ILB Brandon Marshall
55. LB Lerentee McCray
56. OLB Shane Ray
58. OLB Von Miller
59. ILB Danny Trevathan
61. OL Matt Paradis
65. OG Louis Vasquez
68. OL Ryan Harris
69. OG Evan Mathis
73. OL Max Garcia
74. OL Ty Sambrailo
76. OL Tyler Polumbus
78. OT Ryan Clady
79. OL Michael Schofield
80. TE Vernon Davis
81. TE Owen Daniels
82. TE Jeff Heuerman
84. TE Mitchell Henry
85. TE Virgil Green
88. WR Demaryius Thomas
89. TE Richard Gordon
90. DL Antonio Smith
91. DL Kenny Anunike
92. DT Sylvester Williams
94. OLB DeMarcus Ware
95. DE Derek Wolfe
96. DL Vance Walker
97. DL Malik Jackson
98. DL Darius Kilgo
Miller will now get a chance to chase another Super Bowl ring with the Rams, who are competing for one of the top playoff seeds in the NFC.
McManus, meanwhile, ranks second on the team’s all-time scoring list (781 points), but he’s got a long way to go to catch up to Jason Elam (1,786). Elam spent 15 seasons in Denver, winning two Super Bowls. McManus has played eight years with the Broncos so far, and he has three more seasons left on his current contract.