After trading Von Miller, Broncos only have one player remaining from Super Bowl 50

Jon Heath
·2 min read
Just six seasons removed from winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have just one player remaining from their 2015 roster.

After trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Broncos only have kicker Brandon McManus remaining on the team from their Super Bowl win.

Here’s a look at the team’s roster from the 2015 season.

Player

4. P Britton Colquitt

8. K Brandon McManus

10. WR Emmanuel Sanders

11. WR Jordan Norwood

12. WR Andre Caldwell

13. QB Trevor Siemian

14. WR Cody Latimer

16. WR Bennie Fowler

17. QB Brock Osweiler

18. QB Peyton Manning

20. DB Josh Bush

21. CB Aqib Talib

22. RB C.J. Anderson

23. RB Ronnie Hillman

25. CB Chris Haris

26. DB Darian Stewart

29. CB Bradley Roby

30. DB David Burton

31. DB Omar Bolden

33. DB Shilo Keo

35. RB Kapri Bibbs

36. DB Kayvon Webster

37. CB Lorenzo Doss

40. RB Juwan Thompson

43. DB T.J. Ward

46. LS Aaron Brewer

48. OLB Shaq Barrett

51. ILB Todd Davis

52. ILB Corey Nelson

53. OL James Ferentz

54. ILB Brandon Marshall

55. LB Lerentee McCray

56. OLB Shane Ray

58. OLB Von Miller

59. ILB Danny Trevathan

61. OL Matt Paradis

65. OG Louis Vasquez

68. OL Ryan Harris

69. OG Evan Mathis

73. OL Max Garcia

74. OL Ty Sambrailo

76. OL Tyler Polumbus

78. OT Ryan Clady

79. OL Michael Schofield

80. TE Vernon Davis

81. TE Owen Daniels

82. TE Jeff Heuerman

84. TE Mitchell Henry

85. TE Virgil Green

88. WR Demaryius Thomas

89. TE Richard Gordon

90. DL Antonio Smith

91. DL Kenny Anunike

92. DT Sylvester Williams

94. OLB DeMarcus Ware

95. DE Derek Wolfe

96. DL Vance Walker

97. DL Malik Jackson

98. DL Darius Kilgo

Miller will now get a chance to chase another Super Bowl ring with the Rams, who are competing for one of the top playoff seeds in the NFC.

McManus, meanwhile, ranks second on the team’s all-time scoring list (781 points), but he’s got a long way to go to catch up to Jason Elam (1,786). Elam spent 15 seasons in Denver, winning two Super Bowls. McManus has played eight years with the Broncos so far, and he has three more seasons left on his current contract.

