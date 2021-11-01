After trading Von Miller, Broncos only have one player remaining from Super Bowl 50

Just six seasons removed from winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have just one player remaining from their 2015 roster.

After trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Broncos only have kicker Brandon McManus remaining on the team from their Super Bowl win.

Here’s a look at the team’s roster from the 2015 season.

Player 4. P Britton Colquitt 8. K Brandon McManus 10. WR Emmanuel Sanders 11. WR Jordan Norwood 12. WR Andre Caldwell 13. QB Trevor Siemian 14. WR Cody Latimer 16. WR Bennie Fowler 17. QB Brock Osweiler 18. QB Peyton Manning 20. DB Josh Bush 21. CB Aqib Talib 22. RB C.J. Anderson 23. RB Ronnie Hillman 25. CB Chris Haris 26. DB Darian Stewart 29. CB Bradley Roby 30. DB David Burton 31. DB Omar Bolden 33. DB Shilo Keo 35. RB Kapri Bibbs 36. DB Kayvon Webster 37. CB Lorenzo Doss 40. RB Juwan Thompson 43. DB T.J. Ward 46. LS Aaron Brewer 48. OLB Shaq Barrett 51. ILB Todd Davis 52. ILB Corey Nelson 53. OL James Ferentz 54. ILB Brandon Marshall 55. LB Lerentee McCray 56. OLB Shane Ray 58. OLB Von Miller 59. ILB Danny Trevathan 61. OL Matt Paradis 65. OG Louis Vasquez 68. OL Ryan Harris 69. OG Evan Mathis 73. OL Max Garcia 74. OL Ty Sambrailo 76. OL Tyler Polumbus 78. OT Ryan Clady 79. OL Michael Schofield 80. TE Vernon Davis 81. TE Owen Daniels 82. TE Jeff Heuerman 84. TE Mitchell Henry 85. TE Virgil Green 88. WR Demaryius Thomas 89. TE Richard Gordon 90. DL Antonio Smith 91. DL Kenny Anunike 92. DT Sylvester Williams 94. OLB DeMarcus Ware 95. DE Derek Wolfe 96. DL Vance Walker 97. DL Malik Jackson 98. DL Darius Kilgo

Miller will now get a chance to chase another Super Bowl ring with the Rams, who are competing for one of the top playoff seeds in the NFC.

Story continues

McManus, meanwhile, ranks second on the team’s all-time scoring list (781 points), but he’s got a long way to go to catch up to Jason Elam (1,786). Elam spent 15 seasons in Denver, winning two Super Bowls. McManus has played eight years with the Broncos so far, and he has three more seasons left on his current contract.

List