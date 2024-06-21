Trading Treylon Burks named the ‘final move’ Titans need to make

With the Tennessee Titans signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, the chances for Treylon Burks to have a bounce-back campaign in 2024 have dwindled to almost zero.

Because the Titans don’t need him as much as they did before those two moves, there are many out there who believe the team should trade Burks and get what they can for him.

One of those people is ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, who picked trading Burks as the “final move” the Titans should make before training camp.

It’s clear that Burks has worn out his welcome in Tennessee after two disappointing seasons. The former first-round pick had just 16 receptions for 221 yards last season with no touchdowns, and coaches are talking about Burks needing to play special teams to solidify his roster spot. He’s probably fifth on the depth chart at this point, so it would behoove the Titans to send him to another team, get him a fresh start and bring in some draft capital to use in 2025.

For starters, that should hardly be at the top of the list of things the Titans do before training camp. This team still needs help at interior defensive line, EDGE and safety.

As far as trading Burks is concerned, he has almost zero value based on what has transpired over the first three years of his career and would likely only garner a late-round pick.

For that price, the Titans are better off just holding on to Burks and hoping he can increase his value somehow. Not to mention, letting Burks go leaves Tennessee with less depth, which isn’t ideal for a franchise that has been plagued with injuries in recent years.

And, if Burks can find a way to get his career off life support, the Titans will have a built-in option for 2025, when both Boyd and DeAndre Hopkins are set to hit the open market.

Instead of subtracting, the Titans should be looking to add. Two players I’d love to see signed are safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, both of whom would shore up positions of need.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire