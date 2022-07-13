Trading N’Keal Harry saves Patriots about $1 million in cap space

The New England Patriots struck a deal with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, sending the Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry for a seventh-round pick in 2024. It’s obviously not much in return for the Patriots, who drafted Harry in the first round in 2019, but he didn’t have a great chance to make the 53-man roster anyway.

The salary cap savings for trading Harry isn’t great, either. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots will gain about $1 million in cap space from this deal. Harry was set to count $3.2 million against the cap this year, so it’s not as if he was a high-cost player to begin with.

One final note on the N'Keal Harry trade: The Patriots, tight to the salary cap, pick up roughly $1 million in space. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 12, 2022

Once the trade becomes official, the Patriots will have about $3 million in cap space. They’ve been up against the cap for most of the offseason, so any extra money will give them some added roster flexibility.