Would trading Kyle Schwarber begin to solve pitching issues that run much deeper than Chris Bosio?

The Cubs made it known that they won't be afraid to make drastic offseason changes. But could Kyle Schwarber be one of them?

The Cubs now apparently believe they are a stronger organization without Chris Bosio, firing a pitching coach known for his strong convictions, brutal honesty and bottom-line results in a move that doesn't seem like an actual solution.

Hiring Jim Hickey – who has a good reputation from his years with the Tampa Bay Rays, a close friendship with Joe Maddon and what looks like a slam-dunk interview lined up for Monday – might make the manager feel more comfortable and less isolated.

But the new-voice/different-direction spin doesn't fundamentally address the pitching issues facing a team that needs to replace 40 percent of the rotation and find an established closer and has zero expectations those answers will come from within the farm system.

This is an operation that won a seven-game World Series last year without a homegrown player throwing a single pitch.

If the Cubs can say thanks for the memories and dump "Boz," what about "Schwarbs?"

Advancing to the National League Championship Series in three straight seasons doesn't happen without Bosio or Kyle Schwarber. But the fastest way for the Cubs to dramatically improve their pitching staff isn't finding someone else who thinks it's important to throw strikes. It could mean breaking up The Core and severing another emotional attachment.

Theo Epstein saw Schwarber play for Indiana University and used the Fenway Park frame of reference, envisioning him as a combination of David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia with his left-handed power and energizer personality.

Epstein wasn't the only Cubs official to develop a man-crush on Schwarber, but he's the only one with ultimate control over baseball operations. Epstein's style isn't pounding the table as much as the ability to frame questions in the draft room, gather as many opinions as possible before the trade deadline and at the winter meetings, trying to form a consensus.