Trading for Julio Jones could drastically help Mac Jones’ growth with Patriots

For the most part, Mac Jones is set up for success.

The No. 15 pick has one of the best coaching staffs along with one of the strongest team cultures in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Jones has a tremendous offensive line to play behind and his mentor is a former MVP that is widely loved by players around the league.

As it currently stands, Cam Newton will be the starter for Week 1 and Jones will have time to learn and develop. But, there’s a few different scenarios that could quickly catapult Jones into the starting role sooner than later.

The Patriots’ weakest position group on offense is wide receiver and that was one his strongest groups at Alabama. If the Patriots were to trade for Julio Jones this offseason, they’d have the perfect surrounding crew for Mac to blossom.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed this idea in much more depth.

“With all these young quarterbacks, we talk about that window,” Breer said, transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “To take advantage of that window, the guy’s gotta be rolling going into Year 2. Realistically, if you really hit on that pick, you’re probably paying him after Year 3. That’s what history tells us. (Deshaun) Watson got paid after Year 3, I think Josh Allen’s gonna get paid after Year 3, (Patrick) Mahomes got paid after Year 3, (Jared) Goff got paid after Year 3, (Carson) Wentz. If you hit on that pick, you’re paying him after Year 3.

“So that’s what’s interesting about it to me. That’s how I think you tie the whole thing together. If you bring in Julio, you give yourself a better chance to have Mac (Jones) really rolling going into Year 2, and now all of a sudden we can really take advantage of having that quarterback on a rookie deal window.”

Julio’s age, health concerns and large contract make trading for him a high-risk, high-reward situation. But, the Patriots have reportedly had interest and currently are one of the few teams with enough money to make the move happen.

There’s a myriad of reasons that trading for Julio would turn into a positive.

