After Trading James Robinson, Travis Etienne should be the center of Jacksonville’s offense in week 8

Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don explains why the Jaguars running back will have a big game vs. Denver in week 8.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Travis Etienne versus the Broncos. He was already taking over Jacksonville's backfield. Last week, he saw 14 of 15 running back carries, 5 of 6 targets, and 80% snap share. And that's going to continue with James Robinson now traded to the Jets. This week, the Jags face a Broncos defense that ranks third against the pass yet 18th versus the run in DVOA.

Denver has allowed the fewest EPA per pass this season, so Etienne should be the center of Jacksonville's offense Sunday. Game scripts should be favorable with either a hobbled Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien leading a Broncos offense that's behind only the Panthers in EPA per play this season. Meanwhile, Etienne is getting the second most yards per touch and is about to see a lot more volume. I'm ranking Etienne as a top 10 fantasy back this week.