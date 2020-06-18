Trading for Jamal Adams would give Seahawks potential Legion of Boom 2.0

Remember when Russell Wilson said he wanted superstars?

So far, the Seahawks haven't been able to land a big fish this offseason. There's still time for them to do so with training camp still six weeks away. Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, as does fellow star pass rusher Everson Griffen.

But now Jets star safety Jamal Adams may be a candidate to fulfill Wilson's wishes. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that things between Adams and the Jets organization have deteriorated to such a degree that the safety has requested a trade.

Adam Schefter followed up shortly thereafter with a list of seven preferred landing spots for Adams. Seattle, as well as San Francisco, were on the list.

A trade for Adams wouldn't come cheap. In just three seasons (he was drafted sixth overall in 2017), Adams has made two Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro in 2019. He has 12 career sacks, 28 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.

Seattle acquired Jadeveon Clowney last August for a third-round pick and a pair of rotational pass rushers (albeit Jacob Martin has decent upside). Adams would assuredly be more expensive. He'd likely cost at least one first-round pick and a player or two. Marquise Blair, Seattle's 2019 second-round safety, could be the centerpiece from a player standpoint in a potential deal.

The Seahawks have more than enough cap space to acquire Adams. They have about $14 million in the bank with Adams carrying a $7 million cap number in 2020. There's a chance that Adams would want a new contract immediately, but Seattle could potentially convince him to play out this season on his current deal and promise a lucrative extension next offseason. Either way, that should be a deterrent in Seattle's interest in Adams as Shaquill Griffin is the likely lone big contract on the franchise's horizon.

This potential blockbuster would give the Seahawks a loaded secondary on paper with Griffin and Quinton Dunbar (pending armed robbery charges) at corner and Adams and Quandre Diggs at safety. That's a group that could legitimately provide Seattle with a Legion of Boom 2.0.

Bradley McDougald would be the odd man out in this hypothetical. Seattle could keep him for depth in the secondary or move him into a nickel type role. If the Seahawks opted to cut the veteran safety, they'd save $4 million with $1.3 million in dead money.

Seattle's secondary was a liability in 2019 and ranked 27th against the pass. So while Clowney has commanded most of the attention this offseason, adding Adams and bolstering the secondary would have a positive ripple effect on the pass rush. Heck, Adams' 6.5 sacks last season were double what Clowney put up.

The Jets won't be a in a rush to trade Adams, and they have the benefit of time to find the best offer. That means we likely won't have a resolution to this in the immediate future.

However, Seahawks fans who planned to spend their summer on Clowney watch will now also be on Adams watch as well.

