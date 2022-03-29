Trading for DK Metcalf could be the best move at wide receiver the Saints won’t make

Another superstar wide receiver could be on the move in this offseason full of big moves and blockbuster trades. Could the New Orleans Saints finally get involved? Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler DK Metcalf has been the subject of speculation in recent days; with Seattle in the middle of a rebuild and little movement in contract extension talks with Metcalf, some dot-connecting has been going on to suggest he could be on the outs with the Seahawks.

It helps that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is using the same language about a possible split with Metcalf that he used with Russell Wilson, reiterating that, “We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out,” to the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. One interpretation of that quote could be that Carroll correctly views Metcalf as a foundational player to build around. Another takeaway could be Carroll suggesting any trade offers Seattle has heard already aren’t to their liking, and suitors need to step up.

And the Saints would be smart to step in. Their receiving corps is in really rough shape, relying on Michael Thomas to rebound from a two-year injury absence while youngsters like Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, and Tre’Quan Smith look to carve out roles for themselves. They need at least one more veteran wideout going into the draft, and Metcalf fits the bill.

There aren’t many talents around the league like him. Metcalf’s combination of size (weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds) and speed (having run the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds while trying out for the Olympics in his spare time) is exceedingly rare. He’s put those tools to good use in averaging 4.4 receptions for 64.7 receiving yards per game through his first three years in the NFL, catching 29 touchdown passes in his first 49 regular season games. With good coaching, the 24-year-old could find heights most players only dream about.

So he’s obviously appealing to a receiver-needy squad like the Saints, who struck out on former Green Bay Packers speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Metcalf fills a similar role but brings dramatically higher upside, and a higher ceiling. If New Orleans has any opportunity to bring Metcalf to town, they need to pursue it.

But figuring out an appropriate trade package is tricky. It won’t take something like the five picks swapped for Tyreek Hill, whose body of work outpaces even a rising star like Metcalf. The lofty picks exchanged for Davante Adams (first- and second-round selections) are also too high, but fly closer to Metcalf’s value. At the same time, Metcalf won’t be moved for a mid-round pick or some other afterthought like Robert Woods. He’s a premier player at a premier position, and the trade compensation would reflect that.

Here’s our proposal: the Saints send their 2022 second round pick (No. 49 overall) and one of their third rounders (No. 98) to Seattle in exchange for Metcalf and the Seahawks’ fourth round pick (No. 109). This allows New Orleans to hold onto its best pick in the first round (No. 18) while getting an instant starter in Metcalf, and they can still hold onto their other third rounder (No. 101) with another pick coming up not far behind from Seattle. And the Seahawks end up with three picks in the second round, giving them six selections in the first 100 picks altogether. That’s much-needed ammunition for a team in a rebuild.

Obviously there are questions about the draft class; it runs strong at the top at wide receiver, with some projections having 10 prospects going off the board in the first 50 picks. There’s a popular argument in favor of the Saints taking the best player available at No. 18 and waiting for whichever receiver makes it to them at No. 49. But that isn’t a guaranteed outcome. The Saints could very well see every receiver they like be picked before they get back on the clock, should they go in a different direction early on. And ultimately any rookie they draft will hope to become a player like Metcalf. Why not just go get the real thing?

Here’s where we tap the brakes. Enticing as all this is, it just doesn’t feel like a likely outcome. Other teams who already have their quarterback situation locked in place have better draft picks and more motivation to act than the Saints. An annoyingly great example is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have acted quickly to remix their receiving corps while moving on from Hill. They signed exciting free agents like Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They’ve loaded up with draft picks, owning two selections in each of the first three rounds. Kansas City has been linked to Metcalf, and they have the means to outbid New Orleans if they feel like it. Other teams are out there too. This may be unrealistic, but it’s fun to daydream.

List