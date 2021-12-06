Trading deadline gone, wins rolling in, Tua and Dolphins let loose and have fun

Michael Deiter returned to the Dolphins as starting center on Sunday after missing nine games due to a foot injury.

What he noticed was a different Tua Tagovailoa.

"He’s been just way more confident, which is making sure that he’s having way more fun," Deiter said Monday. "Which is ultimately helping him just go out and cut it loose and have some fun."

Cut it loose and have some fun.

That's when Tua is at his best.

There were so many reasons for Tagovailoa to feel stress or even anxiety early this season. Broken ribs. A broken finger. Repeated reports regarding Miami's interest in trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins are 5-0 since the Nov. 2 trading deadline passed. Tagovailoa has passed for five touchdowns and only one interception in four appearances, three starts.

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: After defeat of New York Giants

Tua & Jaylen: Tagovailoa solid again, boosted by rookie Waddle

5 Takeaways: Dolphins top Giants for fifth straight win

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa mentioned feeling a "sigh of relief." He literally danced the "Smeeze" after a rushing touchdown against the Ravens.

And Miami has been dancing since.

At the time, we didn't know about Jaylen Waddle's ground-breaking and crowd-pleasing "Waddle Waddle" touchdown dance, which emulates a penguin.

The rap song "Waddle Wit It" hadn't even been released.

Nov 28, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) does the Waddle waddle after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We didn't know about Jaelan Phillips' intent to perform somersaults after racking up one of his five sacks in the last two games.

And we didn't know about Adam Butlers' plan to pull off a "Dragon Ball Z" celebration after his sack on Sunday. The move is based on a Japanese anime television series.

The Kamehameha, Butler's maneuver, is the first energy attack shown in the series. Lately, the Dolphins are all about good vibes and positive energy.

"It’s always fun when you get a win," Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said.

Story continues

Brian Flores, like many coaches, has always said winning is fun. And that there's joy in hard work. But to be clear, he's not in any way opposed to his players having fun.

"Our guys support each other," Flores said Monday. "They enjoy playing together. I think it's good to see guys support each other."

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was giving Phillips a hard time about his recent sack celebrations. And Wilkins was behind the debut of Waddle's penguin dance.

Sometimes Wilkins pushes the edge of craziness, like when he fired a spitball at Tagovailoa near the start of a recent press conference.

"It’s always time to work but at the same time, I like to have fun when I work so I try to keep a good spirit, keep good energy around here and a lot of the guys have that same mindset too," Wilkins said. "It doesn’t matter what we’re doing, just try to find some fun in it. We’re playing a kids game and we get to call it work."

All in all, a relaxed team with peace-of-mind players seems far more likely to continue to perform at a high level than an uptight one.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) dances after scoring a rushing touchdown lateen the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens.

Receiver DeVante Parker returned after missing four games due to a hamstring injury. The Dolphins were able to go 4-0 in his absence and when he returned he, like Deiter, noticed Tua growth.

"As Deiter said, he has a lot more confidence and you see it in his throws," Parker said. "The one-on-one coverage, he goes to it. That’s what we like to see. Just the confidence in him. That’s good for the team."

Recently, Tagovailoa said he feels close to this group of teammates.

"He's a young player and every time he gets snaps and every time he goes out there and plays he's getting a little bit more comfortable," Flores said.

Of all the players on the Dolphins, it's most import that Tagovailoa gain confidence and play with a clear, positive mindset. Deiter, the center, sees it happening.

And on Sunday, one particular Tua moment stood out to Deiter. It was a touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford.

"When he released the ball, he put his hands up," Deiter said. "I don’t know if anyone noticed that but it was not caught yet and he was like, ‘that’s a touchdown.’ I think that little bit of confidence and swagger.

"That was cool to see him do that because he knew right away that he just stopped that one DB just long enough to deliver that throw and he knew it right when he released it that it was going to be a touchdown. I thought that was really cool.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins letting loose and having fun