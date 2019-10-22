What trading for DB Quandre Diggs means for the Seahawks

We saw the San Francisco 49ers make a move to acquire Emmanuel Sanders earlier on Tuesday. Now its the Seattle Seahawks who have made a move to bolster their roster.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Seattle has made a deal with the Detroit Lions to acquire veteran defensive back Quandre Diggs in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. The Seahawks also received a 2020 seventh-rounder in the trade.

Trade! The #Lions are sending safety Quandre Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the #Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2019

Diggs was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas. He's appeared in 65 games (40 starts), splitting time at corner and strong safety. He figures to play strong safety for the Seahawks will Marquise Blair assumed to be taking over at free safety. It's very possible that this trade indicates Seattle is worried about Bradley McDougald's back. The Seahawks are already without Lano Hill, who is out with an elbow injury.

So if McDougald is out for the foreseeable future, it's possible that the Seahawks utilize Diggs and Blair as their two safeties. Regardless, this isn't good news for Tedric Thompson, who seems to be falling out of favor with Pete Carroll after allowing a 50-yard pass to Miles Boykin on the Ravens first possession last Sunday.

The other option, albeit more unlikely in my opinion, is that Seattle uses Diggs at nickel and stops using all three linebackers as frequently. That option would obviously mean that the Seahawks are ready to move on from Jamar Taylor.

Diggs has 20 total tackles in five games in 2019. He has six career interceptions, three in each 2017 and 2018.

Pete Carroll speaks to the media next on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully he'll provide clarity as to how Seattle plans to deploy Diggs.

