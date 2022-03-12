Trading Cooper gives Cowboys just under $20M in cap space, here’s how much more they can create

The Dallas Cowboys have been making a series of moves over the last week to prepare for this week’s start of the 2022 league year. On Saturday, they made their biggest move yet, and the one whose rumor was the first sign of a potential major shakeup. The Cowboys traded WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and improving their sixth rounder. The draft haul wasn’t significant because of how much salary remained on Cooper’s deal.

The Browns absorb Cooper’s remaining three seasons of non-guaranteed money, $60 million total. Dallas got back pick No. 155 and moved from No. 201 to No. 193. Dallas now has picks 128. 155, 167, 176 and 193 on Day 3. While the compensation doesn’t seem like much, fans should rather look at it as increasing the chances that a Day 3 pick pans out and becomes a real contributor. The real perk though isn’t the pick, it’s the cap flexibility for 2023 and 2024 where Cooper no longer takes $22 million of space.

Moving on from Cooper, along with the other moves this week, jumps the Cowboys up from one of the league’s worst cap situations to No. 14 in current cap space. It could still grow over the next several days. Here’s what’s left on the plate.

TE Dalton Schultz

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

A long-term agreement with Schultz will erase his high cap hold of $10.9 million from the franchise tag. Dallas has until July 15 to work out an arrangement. Schultz’s deal would likely average around $12 million per season, with his first-year take-home amount looking around the same as the tag, $11 million.

A one million base salary and $10 million signing bonus on a three-year, $36 million deal with a void fourth and fifth (our recommendation) would be a $3 million cap hit in 2022, or $8 million in savings.

Potential Savings for FA: $6 million – $8 million.

OT La'el Collins

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys should be able to get an even better return when it comes to Collins, who has three years remaining like Cooper, but at half the price, $10 million per season. Collins might net as much as top-80 selection but would only save Dallas $1.3 million this year unless they waited until after June 1 to trade him.

There’s $8.7 million of cap savings either landing in 2022 or 2023 depending on when they move him, if they move him.

Potential Savings for FA: $1.3 Million

Eating the full Collins hit now gives the team another $15 million of 2023 space and $13 million of 2024 space.

CB Anthony Brown

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Brown had a surprise showing in 2021, playing above what most that his ceiling was. Some were more impressed than others. In our Adjusted Net Yards per Coverage Snap metric, he ranked just 52 of 78 qualifying corners who played at least 10 games and logged at least 400 coverage snaps.

Dallas drafted his replacement in Kelvin Joseph in the second round, meaning it’s time to give him the reins opposite Trevon Diggs. Joseph got some reps down the stretch and acquitted himself rather well.

Potential Savings for FA: $5 million

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

My feeling is that Lawrence is more valuable than Cooper and I’d rather they keep him than trade or release him. A rotation with a healthy Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory for a full season would terrorize opposing coordinators. However in full disclosure, there’s a lot of savings to be had.

Lawrence has two years remaining at $19 million and $21 million respectively in base salaries. His bonus hit is $8 million this year, $8 million next year and another $3 million on a void year in 2024. The latter two amounts accelerate if he’s released or traded.

Potential Savings for FA: $8 million

Other moves and cap calculations

Fans should always remember, every time a player is traded or released, their cap savings aren’t the total picture. There’s always going to be a player who slides into the calculations for the Top 51 cap hits on a team during the offseason. Each person removed from the roster is replaced by someone earning the league minimum, $705,000 in 2022.

Dallas could make some additional moves to remove base salaries from the ledger, such as Tarrell Basham ($1.75 million) and Trysten Hill ($1.1 million) but those would be because the team just doesn’t want them anymore, not because they’d conribute towards savings.

Potential Savings

There’s an argument to be made that Dallas’ offense functioned better with Terence Steele playing than it did Collins, so if he was going to be a backup in 2022, moving him makes sense. The sea change from Brown to Joseph makes perfect sense and getting a longer deal done with Schultz does to.

If the Cowboys make those moves, even without doing anything with Lawrence the club gains another $14 million in space.

$33 million would currently rank sixth among all NFL teams and would be more than enough to ink Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup, Jayron Kearse and others, along with the 2023 and beyond cap space to maintain these contracts and start to plan for other roster turnover.

Were Dallas to move on from Cooper, then $41 million in space would inch them up past the Jacksonville Jaguars into fifth-most space.

