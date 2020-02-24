Trades: Senators send Pageau to Islanders, Namestnikov to Avs

The Ottawa Senators have been busy on trade deadline day, as they’ve already made a pair of moves.

First, the team traded center Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the New York Islanders. The return, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, is a first-round pick in 2020 (top three lottery protected), a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2022 (the Sens get this pick if the Islanders win the cup this year).

It’s hard to envision Pageau in any other team’s jersey because he’s been a productive player for Ottawa for so long, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract extension. That made him one of the best rental options available on the market.

The 27-year-old is having a career year. He’s already scored a career-high 24 goals and he’s up to 40 points in 60 games this season.

So, assuming the Islanders don’t finish with a top three draft pick, the Senators will have three picks in the first round in 2020 and they’ll have 14 picks in the entire draft.

As for the Islanders, it’s easy to see why they’d make this move. They’re currently in the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but their margin for error is slim. They’re two points ahead of Carolina (second Wild Card team) and two points ahead of Columbus (outside the playoffs). The Isles are also only one point behind the Flyers for third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

This trade gives the Islanders another quality center. They can now roll out Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Pageau as their top three centers. This will allow them to move Josh Bailey back to the wing.

General manager Lou Lamoriello paid a premium to get Pageau, but it’s one he’s hoping with pay off this season.

The Senators made another move minutes earlier, as they shipped center Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Like Pageau, Namestnikov was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 12 assists in 56 games this season. He’s served as a healthy scratch in each of Ottawa’s last two games because the team wanted to keep him healthy before the trade deadline.

Colorado has been dealing with injuries to Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, Matt Calvert and Colin Wilson. Adding depth was necessary for general manager Joe Sakic.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.