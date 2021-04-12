Trades: Blackhawks send Janmark to Vegas, Soderberg to Avs; Panthers get Sam Bennett

Adam Gretz
3 min read
Checking in on some NHL trade action ahead of Monday’s deadline…

Busy day for Blackhawks

Stan Bowman has been one of the more active general managers on Monday, making a series of trades.

First, he sent forward Matthew Highmore to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Adam Gaudette.

That was followed by a three-team trade that will send Mattias Janmark to Vegas (via San Jose), and net the Blackhawks a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

The Sharks will receive a 2022 fifth-round pick as well as defenseman Nick DeSimone in that deal for taking on a portion of Janmark’s salary to make the salary cap number work for Vegas. It is the exact same situation we saw play out with the David Savard trade involving Columbus, Detroit, and Tampa Bay over the weekend.

Chicago also sent veteran center Carl Soderberg to Colorado (his second time with the Avalanche) for prospects Ryder Rolson and Josh Dickinson.

The Blackhawks signed Janmark and Soderberg as free agents this past offseason.

Flames trade Sam Bennett to Panthers

The Sam Bennett era in Calgary has officially come to an end as he was dealt to the Florida Panthers on Monday for a second-round pick and prospect Emil Heineman. Heineman was a second-round pick for the Panthers a year ago.

Bennett’s name has been in trade rumors for years now, while he also requested a trade out of Calgary earlier this season.

Now it finally happened.

In 38 games this season Bennett has four goals and eight assists and will add some forward depth to a Panthers team that already has one of the league’s better offenses. Florida also added Brandon Montour from Buffalo to improve its defense depth over the weekend.

Flyers send Erik Gustafsson to Montreal

The Flyers did not end up trading forward Scott Laughton, but they did make one trade on Monday by sending defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

The Flyers are also retaining 50 percent of Gustafsson’s contract.

Gustafsson had clearly fallen out of favor in Philadelphia after signing a one-year deal in free agency. Gustafsson will not do much to improve Montreal’s actual defensive zone play, but he can make an impact on the power play and offensively if put into the right situations. Given the cost, as well as the fact Philadelphia is keeping half of the salary, it is a low-risk move.

Predators get Erik Gudbranson

Nashville made a minor trade to add to its defense by acquiring Erik Gudbranson from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Brandon Fortunato and 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Gudbranson has been bouncing around the league at a rapid rate the past few years and will now be playing for his sixth team since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

    Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday. Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. "I just wanted to put the ball in play," said Brubaker, who is 2 for 4 this season after also getting a hit in his first career at-bat.

  • Furious Jose Mourinho lashes out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Son Heung-min 'con' accusation

    Jose Mourinho angrily clashed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a furious exchange in which he bizarrely declared Son Heung-min was fortunate to have a "better" father than the Manchester United manager's children. Mourinho was reacting to an even stranger comment by Solskjaer after United’s 3-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur that severely damages the home side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The Spurs manager suggested, once again, that he was held to a different standard than others. Son was at the centre of a controversial first-half incident when he went down injured and which led to a goal by United being ruled out after referee Chris Kavanagh was asked to check the monitor by the Video Assistant Referee Craig Pawson. Solskjaer was damning of Son’s behaviour saying he had "conned" the officials. "The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” Solskjaer said. "It was a perfectly good goal. We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food." That remark infuriated Mourinho who accused journalists of failing to ask for his response in the post-match press conference even though they were unaware as to what had been said as Solskjaer had spoken to Sky Sports. However Mourinho raged: "I am very, very surprised that after the comments Ole made on Sonny you don’t ask me about it because, and I told Ole already this because I met him a few minutes ago, if it’s me telling that player A, B or C from another club 'if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight' or something like that what would be the reaction at that level. 'Bread is bread and cheese is cheese' "It’s really sad you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me in the same way you treat others. In relation to that I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. "If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I have told Ole what I think about his comments and I have to tell you that in five, six questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment." Mourinho also suggested that he could not give his analysis of the game without it being misrepresented by media and pundits but still delivered yet another veiled criticism of the Spurs players: "It’s a compliment to me in the way we start matches (Spurs took the lead), the way we are organised. "Then what happens during matches to lose points from winning positions is one of the situations I am not comfortable with talking to the media anymore. You look to the table and you see the distance to the top four (six points). You know it’s difficult but it’s mathematically possible." United’s win cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points with Solskjaer’s side having a game in hand. Asked whether they could catch City he said: "It would take a miracle [but] sometimes miracles do happen. We have to make sure we get the wins to improve on last season and get as close to them as possible."

    Bruins bolster playoff push, acquire Taylor Hall from Sabres

The banged-up Boston Bruins got a boost for their playoff push Monday by acquiring forward Taylor Hall in a trade Monday with the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins also added checking line forward Curtis Lazar, who has missed the past six games with an upper body injury. Buffalo acquired fourth-year forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in a deal completed before the NHL's trade deadline.

    Just when it looked as if the 2021 NHL trade deadline was going to quietly fizzle out, the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings pulled off a last minute blockbuster. The Red Wings are sending forward Anthony Mantha to the Capitals for a massive trade package that includes Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round