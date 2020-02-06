Traded from Pistons to Cavaliers, Andre Drummond: ‘no friends or loyalty’ in NBA

As the season began, Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond a top priority. Drummond said he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Detroit.

Today, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavaliers.

Drummond:

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020





Cont… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020





I don’t know what precisely the Pistons told Drummond. He was clearly on the trade block earlier in the year and surely knew that. But talks with the Hawks and Knicks cooled. Maybe Detroit told Drummond no deal would happen today. Maybe Detroit legitimately believed that.

Trades can emerge quickly, and this one got done just before the trade deadline. The Pistons obviously weren’t going to risk the deal falling apart just so they could notify Drummond first. He’d find out soon enough and would be going to the Cavs, regardless. How much does it really mater if he finds out a few minutes before or a few minutes after?

Which leads to another question:

What’s the right way to tell Drummond he’s getting traded to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and the lesser of the Warriors’ and Cavaliers 2022 second-rounders?

Drummond doesn’t fancy himself as a player who’d generate so little return. Just a few months ago, he was set on declining his $28,751,774 player option for next season. Now, he’s getting traded for fringe rotation players and a distant second-rounder? That must be difficult to swallow.

I suspect that has much to do with his response as the Pistons’ handling of the situation.