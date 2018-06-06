Traded baseball player sums up life of a minor-leaguer with perfect tweet

Mets starter PJ Conlon tweeted the perfect response to being traded back-and-forth with the Dodgers. (AP)

Pitcher PJ Conlon was drafted by the Mets in 2015, then claimed off waivers by the Dodgers almost exactly three years later, on June 2nd, 2018, only to be traded back four days later.

At the time of the first trade, Conlon tweeted his heartfelt thanks to the Mets organization:


Pretty standard stuff.

Now, it’s not unusual for minor-leaguers or borderline major-leaguers to frequently be on-the-move, so Conlon (who did get 5.2 MLB innings under his belt before being traded the first time) spared himself some time thanking the Dodgers.

With a few small edits to the original, Conlon put out the following tweet:


Wash, rinse, and repeat, PJ: until you’ve solidified yourself in the majors, you might want to hang on to that template (and perhaps share it with your friends).

