How trade with Warriors launched Celtics' Big 3 era, championships in 1980s

How trade with Warriors launched Celtics' Big 3 era, NBA titles in 1980s

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals beginning with Game 1 from the Chase Center on Thursday night.

It's a matchup between two of the most successful franchises in league history.

The Warriors have won three championships over the last seven years (2015, 2017, 2018) and six total. The Celtics have won 17 titles, with the most recent triumph coming in 2008.

Boston would likely have fewer championships if it wasn't for Golden State. Why is that? Let's take a look back at one of the most consequential and important trades in basketball history.

The Trade

The Celtics won 61 games in Larry Bird's rookie season and were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite nearly reaching the NBA Finals, the Celtics owned the No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. They obtained the selection in a previous trade with the Detroit Pistons and then won a coin flip with the Utah Jazz to secure the No. 1 pick.

This pick was a great opportunity for the Celtics to build around Bird, who was named the 1979-80 Rookie of the Year.

It also was an era when teams coveted centers above all else. The game was played as close to the rim as possible, and the success of dominant big men such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and many others made teams prioritize finding elite centers.

Talented center Joe Barry Carroll was the top prospect in the 1980 draft. He had just finished an excellent season at Purdue with 22.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics needed a young center and Carroll was the logical choice.

But Celtics general manager Red Auerbach had another idea. By all accounts, Auerbach really liked University of Minnesota power forward Kevin McHale. But Auerbach knew he could get McHale later in the top 10 and didn't need to select him first overall.

So he traded the No. 1 and No. 13 picks to the Warriors for center Robert Parish and the No. 3 pick. The Warriors selected Carroll at No. 1 and Rickey Brown at No. 13. The Celtics took McHale.

How the trade worked for the Celtics...

The Celtics paired Parish and McHale with Bird to create the best frontcourt in league history. These three players played major roles in the Celtics winning five Eastern Conference titles (1981, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987) and three NBA crowns (1981, 1984, 1986) before they left the team.

Parish was one of the most dependable players for the Celtics and the glue that kept the frontline intact. He didn't have to be the best player in Boston and settled into his role nicely. Parish averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over 14 seasons in Boston. He also played 78-plus games in 12 of those 14 years.

Parish had his No. 00 retired in 1998 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

McHale averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over 12 seasons with the Celtics. He is one the best low-post scorers of all time, constantly beating opponents with a robust repertoire of offensive moves. McHale won two Sixth Man of the Year awards, he was selected to six All-Defensive teams, the 1980-81 All-Rookie team and the 1986-87 All-NBA first team. He scored a career-high 26.7 points per game in 1986-87.

McHale had his No. 32 retired in 1994 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Both McHale and Parish were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team earlier this season.

How the trade worked for the Warriors...

Carroll actually played pretty well to begin his career. He made the All-Rookie team in 1980-81 and averaged 20.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and one steal over his first four seasons. Carroll's impressive play didn't translate into team success, though, as the Warriors never finished better than third place in the Pacific Division during his six full seasons in Golden State.

The team made just one playoff appearance in Carroll's tenure. The Warriors defeated the Jazz in the first round of the 1987 playoffs before losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

Carroll earned the nickname "Joe Barely Cares" for what people saw as lackluster intensity/commitment. A contract dispute led Carroll to take his talents to Italy during the 1984-85 season. He returned to the Warriors the following season and was traded with to the Houston Rockets during the 1987-88 campaign.

The Carroll era in Golden State was ultimately a failure.

It was hard for Warriors fans to watch Parish and McHale dominate the 1980s and win titles with the Celtics while their team consistently missed out on the postseason entirely. Carroll didn't make the trade with the Celtics, but he couldn't escape being constantly compared to the two players who went to Boston in the deal.

Brown played just two-and-a-half seasons in Golden State and was out of the league by 1985. He never averaged more than 5.7 points per game as an NBA player.