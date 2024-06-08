Would you trade veteran Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to the Utah Jazz for Jordan Clarkson and John Collins?

Would you trade veteran Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to the Utah Jazz for Jordan Clarkson and John Collins? Such a proposal was recently floated by ESPN cap guru Bobby Marks, and in the form he came up with, would send LaVine to Danny Ainge and Co. for Clarkson and Collins with no draft assets or cash.

Collins and Clarkson would immediately fill the voids of a big wing and a more modern big man that Chicago currently lacks, and if it does work out, they each have two years remaining on their tradeable contracts, making flipping them not so onerous.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look at the proposed deal, and debated whether it would be enough of a return for the oft-injured guard on a substantial contract.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire