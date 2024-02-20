Trade for Tee Higgins? Let Derrick Henry walk? A 7-step plan to overhaul Tennessee Titans offense

The Tennessee Titans' offense needs an overhaul. Here's a blueprint.

General manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan have a surplus of salary cap space and some impressive draft capital at their disposal. Fixing an offense that ranked No. 28 in scoring and yardage last season won't be easy, but there's a path to turning things around quickly.

Here's a seven-step plan to fixing the Titans' offense.

Trade for WR Tee Higgins

It's the home-run move that would immediately signal a new era of Titans football and (maybe) exorcise the demons of the A.J. Brown trade. Higgins, the Tennessee native who spent the past four years playing for Callahan, is likely to be franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals. That doesn't mean the Titans can't trade for Higgins and extend him long term. The asking price will be big. But the return should be worth it.

This is the kind of move teams make because they think they can win soon with a young quarterback. Will Levis can play on his rookie contract for three more years. Acquiring pricey receivers to surround a novice passer — as teams like the Eagles, Dolphins, Bills and Jaguars have — tends to be a good plan to get that going. Higgins is a gutsy gamble, but he's one who would help modernize the Titans' offense.

Draft a cornerstone left tackle in the first round

It doesn't matter if it's Notre Dame's Joe Alt or Penn State's Olu Fashanu. Use the No. 7 pick on a left tackle. Plug him in as a starter. Give Levis more time to make plays downfield. For a team that's labored through back-to-back seasons with arguably the worst left tackle situation in the NFL, this move doesn't require much explaining.

Sign a top center in free agency

This is a good offseason to need a center. Denver's Lloyd Cushenberry, Miami's Connor Williams, Dallas' Tyler Biadasz and Las Vegas' Andre James could all hit the open market. Put a veteran in front of Levis, let him make the calls up front and be more confident in the unit's ability to communicate and keep the middle of the pocket clean.

Replace Derrick Henry with a different kind of big back

Letting Henry, arguably the best player in Titans history, walk in free agency is going to be difficult. But it's time for Tyjae Spears to take over as the Titans' feature back. And, to complement him, go sign a free agent like Green Bay's A.J. Dillon, a bruiser who can excel in short yardage situations but can also make plays in the passing game how bigger back Samaje Perine did for Callahan in Cincinnati.

Re-sign tackle Chris Hubbard

Hubbard played well as a stopgap tackle for the Titans last year before getting hurt. He also played three seasons under new offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland. Bring him back for his experience and familiarity. Between Hubbard, Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan, those are enough bodies to figure out the right side of the offensive line and hope Bill Callahan's tutelage can help the returning players improve.

Re-sign receiver Chris Moore

Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks make a pretty solid top-three at receiver. Moore proved more than competent as a depth piece last year, especially when it came to stretching the field, and he helps round out a room that emphasizes verticality in a big way.

Sign backup QB Jake Browning

Callahan's spent his first month with the Titans fawning over how well Browning acquitted himself as the Bengals' backup option in 2023. So why not bring him along? He's already got the rapport and proved his talents. Install him as the number two and feel confident in the event anything happens to Levis.

