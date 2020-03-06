Trade talks taking place around Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that the 49ers will not release wide receiver Marquise Goodwin but could trade him. Talks on that subject are ongoing.

Goodwin’s name has been discussed in trade talks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Goodwin is an Olympic long jumper and one of the NFL’s fastest players, but he has been largely phased out of the 49ers’ offense. Last year he caught just 12 passes for 186 yards before being placed on injured reserve with knee and foot injuries.

Goodwin has two years left on his contract, with base salaries of $3.95 million this year and $5.3 million next year.

