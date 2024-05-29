What to make of the trade talk involving Lightning’s Tanner Jeannot

TAMPA — The Lightning paid a hefty price to acquire forward Tanner Jeannot at the 2023 trade deadline, projecting him to be a key piece of their young core moving forward.

Now, Jeannot’s name is being bantered about as one that is drawing trade interest as the Lightning look to create salary-cap space to re-sign captain Steven Stamkos and complete a roster that currently has just 18 players, including 10 forwards, under NHL contracts.

At this point, there are no concrete reports saying the Lightning plan to trade Jeannot. But the 27-year-old hasn’t provided the complementary scoring the team had hoped for when general manager Julien BriseBois acquired him coming off a 24-goal rookie season. Jeannot has scored just seven even-strength goals in 75 games with Tampa Bay.

While he arguably is one of the game’s top fighters and enforcers, Jeannot hasn’t been on the ice enough to make the impact the Lightning expected. He has missed 30 of his 105 regular-season games with Tampa Bay due to injury, including 25 in a 26-game stretch in the second half of this past season.

He returned to play in 13 of the final 15 regular-season games but produced just a goal and an assist while averaging 10:41. With the Lightning down a game in their first-round playoff series against the Panthers, Jeannot was a healthy scratch for Game 2 after delivering just three hits during a Game 1 in which his team had 60. In a physical series, Jeannot — Tampa Bay’s hits leader — wasn’t a noticeable physical factor.

It could be argued the injuries haven’t allowed Jeannot to show his true worth. But his $2.665 million cap hit for next season — he becomes an unrestricted free agent after 2024-25 — stands out as one the Lightning could move to make room for Stamkos and others.

Cap space is needed

After reacquiring defenseman Ryan McDonagh earlier this month and taking the full brunt of his $6.75 million cap hit for the next two seasons, the Lightning have just over $5 million of cap space remaining. That might not be enough to re-sign Stamkos, let alone complete their roster.

So, the Lightning likely will have to move an existing contract. Moving Jeannot’s $2.665 million cap hit will help, especially if the team believes it can find someone else to fill his role for less money. According to CapFriendly, Jeannot has a modified no-trade clause for next season that allows him to submit a 16-team no-trade list, but that likely won’t go into effect until July 1.

Right now, teams watch the later rounds of the playoffs and see how physicality can be a factor in winning postseason games. If there’s a team with sizable cap space available that needs a physical enforcer-type player — Calgary has been mentioned as a possible landing spot, as it has plenty of space and isn’t far from Jeannot’s native Saskatchewan — he could be a fit.

Absence of offense

When the Lightning acquired Jeannot, they had hoped he would be the player who had 24 goals (21 at even-strength) and 41 points in 81 games as a rookie in 2021-22, not the one with just five in 56 games before the 2022-23 deadline deal. And given the scoring depth the team has lost in recent seasons, it has needed him to contribute more offensively.

The season before the trade, Jeannot had scoring chances and was stout in front of the net; his inability to score was attributed to bad luck. But in his first games with the Lightning, he struggled mightily, then got injured right as he started to become comfortable with his new team.

After a full season with the Lightning, it appears Jeannot’s 24-goal season might have been an aberration. His expected goals that season, which predicts how many a player should score based on the quality of chances he creates, was just 16.17, according to Natural Stat Trick. He hasn’t come close to his 19.4% shooting percentage as a rookie, and he produced fewer scoring chances this season (1.41 per game, compared to 1.89 as a rookie).

Despite missing 27 games this season, Jeannot led the Lightning with 211 hits, 76 more than the next highest forward (Mikey Eyssimont with 135). There have been times Jeannot’s contagious physical presence has been valuable, but maybe not as frequently as the team would have liked.

Still a fit?

If that is the player the Lightning believe Jeannot is, then having him on their roster at his current cap hit is a luxury.

In addition to the high cost to get him — five draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2025 — his arrival marked the departure of center Ross Colton, a far more complete player. They went into last summer as the Lightning’s two arbitration-eligible restricted free agents. But Jeannot is under contract for just one more season, so he could still walk after 2024-25.

The biggest question BriseBois should ask himself is whether Jeannot truly fits into his offseason focus to make the team better defensively. His on-ice possession metrics were good, but it was telling that the Lightning made him a healthy scratch for Game 2 against the Panthers after spending the second half of the season slow-playing him back from injury. Particularly since they were trailing in the best-of-seven series. Jeannot seemingly had been acquired for moments just like those.

So, can BriseBois move a player he spent so much to acquire who hasn’t had the benefit of a full season to show what he can do? Ultimately, if the Lightning can find a taker for Jeannot, recoup some of the draft stock they dealt away to acquire him and clear $2.655 million of cap space for next season, it might be too good of a chance to pass up.

• • •

