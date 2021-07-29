Trade suggests Sixers move Ben Simmons to Mavs for Kristaps Porzingis

As the 2021 NBA draft grows near, it does appear that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to move on from Ben Simmons. Ever since his tough Game 7 where he had only five points on four shots in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home, he has been in every trade rumor and it appears that Simmons is on the verge of being moved.

The Sixers will want an All-Star player in return, and rightfully so, as they look to put better pieces around Joel Embiid for the future. They will not just settle for any old trade that comes their way.

On ESPN’s First Take the morning of the draft, Jordan Schultz suggested that the Sixers move Simmons to the Dallas Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis to which Max Kellerman asked:

Kellerman: Porzingis for Simmons? So you’re going from two teams with unbelievable point guard-center combos. Simmons-Embiid and Luka Doncic and you’re creating twin towers with Embiid-Porzingis and two point guards with Luka and Simmons? Jordan Schultz: This is not an insider, I’m just saying this is what I like, if I’m both teams. Both players need a new start, but if you’re Dallas, you don’t need to play Simmons in the same role. He can play off the ball as well as a cutter, and it will also alleviate some of Luka’s ball-handling responsibilities. Think about it Max, it’s not that crazy. The salaries match up pretty well.

"Look at Dallas. … Kristaps Porzingis needs a change of scenery, as does Ben Simmons."@Schultz_Report thinks a Simmons-Porzingis trade makes sense 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WsU0ogiSaT — First Take (@FirstTake) July 29, 2021

Sixers fans have already seen a twin-tower scenario with Embiid and Al Horford so they would probably not want to go through that again with Porzingis. The Sixers also want to find better fits around Embiid and while Porzingis does take 5.1 3-pointers per game for his career, the fit next to the big fella is questionable and Porzingis is also a bit injury-prone playing 100 games combined over the previous three seasons.

Story continues

This would be an offer where president Daryl Morey would politely, but firmly, decline as he looks to get equal value for Simmons.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

3 trade options Sixers should look into for All-Star guard Ben Simmons

Related