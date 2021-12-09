New trade suggestion has Sixers sending guard Ben Simmons to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. While Philadelphia is still a very good team, it needs to either mend the fences and bring him back or find a trade for him.

The Sixers have maintained they will remain patient to see if Damian Lillard will finally request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, but Lillard has also maintained his loyalty is to the Blazers. He would rather work something out with them before even thinking about leaving the Pacific Northwest.

Therefore, it might be time to look elsewhere. A new trade suggestion put forward by Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott.

B/R on the deal:

Murray has played his way into Most Improved Player award consideration with a slew of personal bests, including 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists. While he may never be a knockdown shooter, he’s at least willing to take aim from distance and let it rip (4.1 three-point attempts per game). Add elite defense to the equation, and Murray might qualify as a “difference-maker,” which is the stated target of 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in the Simmons trade talks. Murray could check a lot of the same boxes as Simmons, albeit with far less size (6’4″, 180 lbs. to Simmons’ 6’11”, 240 lbs.) but more shooting. What could tip the scales for Philly are the additions of Devin Vassell, a three-and-D wing with some off-the-dribble verve, and Doug McDermott, a 6’7″ sniper and clever off-ball cutter. All three players could factor into the Sixers’ rotation right now, and this underperforming roster could use the relief.

Murray is having a terrific season in San Antonio. He is averaging 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 34.4% from deep on 4 attempts. He provides an all-around player who can shoot, which is a new development for him.

As for Vassell, he is shooting 38.8% from deep on 4.7 attempts. He is showing off improved form on his 3-pointers. McDermott is shooting 43.8% from deep on 5.0 attempts. The Sixers could definitely do worse than this deal. If they can’t get Lillard, this would be a really solid move to make.

