New trade suggestion has Sixers sending Ben Simmons to Trail Blazers

In a new trade suggestion posted by Bleacher Report, the site has the Philadelphia 76ers trading beleaguered guard Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for C.J. McCollum:

In Philly, McCollum would provide the self-sufficient shot-creation that has been lacking for all of the Joel Embiid era. Those bogged-down late-game possessions that so often resulted in poor looks would be a thing of the past with McCollum in Simmons’ place. Suddenly, the Sixers would have a bucket-getter, who, at the very worst, could bail them out with slithery mid-range jumpers. That McCollum is also a career 39.8 percent 3-point shooter on steadily increasing volume (up to 8.9 attempts per game last year) is a bonus. Good luck doubling Embiid when McCollum, Seth Curry, Danny Green (or his free-agent replacement) and Tobias Harris are spotted up around the arc.

McCollum averaged 23.1 points and 4.7 assists this past season in Portland, and he would be a big help to Philadelphia by providing that big scorer from the perimeter. However, the Sixers would rather have Damian Lillard, understandably. If they can’t get Lillard, they would probably rather move on to another star-caliber player.

As mentioned previously, Philadelphia will not just trade Simmons just to do it even if the calls for a deal have grown deafening in the wake of the 24-year-old All-Star’s offensive shortcomings being on full display during the playoffs and being a reason the team was eliminated in seven games in the second round by Atlanta.

The Sixers need something of real value in return, such as another All-Star. If they can’t get what they’re looking for, there is not much reason to move him. Coach Doc Rivers has expressed his belief in the young guard in the past, so there are some within the organization who believe he can develop and grow into the player the Sixers need.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

3 trade options Sixers should look into for All-Star guard Ben Simmons View 3 items

Story continues