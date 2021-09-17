New trade suggestion has Sixers moving Tobias Harris to Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been involved in trade rumors all offseason regarding 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. After a disappointing playoff run, Simmons has been at the center of almost every trade rumor and trade suggestion since the second-round loss.

However, this trade suggestion focuses on Tobias Harris.

Assuming the Sixers can mend their fractured relationship with Simmons, Philadelphia can still focus on trying to win a title with him and Embiid as the fulcrum. They will need to find an upgrade out on the perimeter: a guy who can break down a defense and knock down tough shots.

A new trade suggestion from Bleacher Report has the Sixers finding that guy in the form of C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. In order to get him, they have the Sixers sending Harris to the Blazers:

McCollum would shine as the lead ball-handler in Philly after putting up 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shooting 40.2 percent from three as a second backcourt option in Portland. He’s never played with a frontcourt talent like Joel Embiid before, and there’s plenty of shooters (Seth Curry, Danny Green) to kick out to as well. Moving Harris for McCollum gives the Sixers more Simmons trade possibilities as well. While the Sixers were likely focused on getting an All-Star guard back in return, they can now focus on trade partners offering frontcourt talent instead.

A move like this would potentially move Simmons off the ball and have McCollum as Philadelphia’s main ball-handler. McCollum has never been an All-Star, like Harris, but he has also played in the Western Conference where he has had elite guards ahead of him. He has averaged at least 20 points per game every season since 2015-16 and he can put the ball in the basket when the time calls for it.

