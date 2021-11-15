New trade suggestion has Sixers moving star Ben Simmons to Bucks

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move forward with the 2021-22 season, there is still the big elephant in the room of what to do with Ben Simmons. The Sixers have always stated that they want him back out on the floor, but it is clear that Simmons wants out and the organization will have to accept that.

Simmons returned to the team on Oct. 11 after ending his holdout, but he has not exactly been a real participant out there. He has really only been there as a body more than anything as his mind has not been there with the team. He has since gone to see a mental health professional, but that has not worked out well either as the Sixers have grown frustrated for keeping them out of the loop, and Simmons’ camp isn’t happy with the current fines.

A new trade suggestion–it’s a little wild–from Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The move would have a positive impact on Philadelphia as Holiday would be a great fit next to Joel Embiid, but it is a curious suggestion.

B/R on the deal:

Pairing Simmons and Antetokounmpo gives Milwaukee perhaps the two most versatile defenders in the league. Both stand at 6’11” and can guard all five positions on the floor. Holiday would be a breath of fresh air if he returned to Philly, as he’s ready to win now and can do anything Doc Rivers asks of him. He’s already proved capable of thriving next to All-Star big men (Anthony Davis, Antetokounmpo) and would help bring out the best in Joel Embiid.

Holiday, a 1-time All-Star with the Sixers in 2013, is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 32.6% from deep to begin the season. He has been dealing with some injuries to begin the season so that is why the start has been slow. Changing out Simmons for Holiday could be an interesting move, but it’s hard to think that the Bucks would pull off a move like this one.

