New trade suggestion has Sixers moving star Ben Simmons to Nuggets

The trade rumors and the trade suggestions continue to flourish when it comes to Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons. The 25-year-old three-time All-Star has asked for a trade, and now is the time for teams to come up with their best offers.

Simmons should still command a nice haul for Philadelphia considering he is still a potential franchise cornerstone. There is so much this young man can do, and there is still a ton of potential despite his obvious offensive struggles.

So while the Sixers will not be able to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, they should still get something in return for the young star.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 proposed this trade with the Denver Nuggets that is pretty interesting:

I would call Denver and say, can we build something around Michael Porter Jr. Where he is the centerpiece of the trade. Michael Porter Jr. amazing shot, super high upside. Ben would, I think, fit on that team, could help them massively defensively. I think that’s something I would consider for both sides.

While Porter Jr. is not a very good defender and Philadelphia’s defense will suffer, he does bring the type of skill the Sixers need right now: shot creation and 3-point shooting next to Joel Embiid. At that point, Philadelphia will need to rely more on Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to take steps forward on the defensive end to make up for Porter Jr.

