Trade suggestion: Sixers move Ben Simmons to Kings in 3-team deal

The offseason continues and the Philadelphia 76ers have not yet moved embattled 25-year-old star Ben Simmons. The franchise continues to take trade calls on the three-time All-Star, but it will remain patient in search of the right deal.

The franchise ultimately wants Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, but Lillard is not a real possibility at the moment. Therefore, the Sixers might have to look in other directions in order to get a Simmons deal done.

In a new trade suggestion from Bleacher Report, they have the Sixers moving Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that involves the Toronto Raptors as a third team.

The deal:

Sixers receive: Buddy Hield, Goran Dragic, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick from the Kings, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick from the Raptors

Kings receive: Simmons

Raptors receive: Marvin Bagley III and Furkan Korkmaz

B/R on the deal for the Sixers:

Hield is on a short list of the game’s greatest quantity-plus-quality shooters, and he’s been a 19-point scorer since the start of 2018-19. Dragic would scratch an itch for perimeter shot-creation having just completed a campaign in which he averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 threes per 36 minutes. The four draft picks would give Daryl Morey ammunition to chase an impact piece in a separate swap.

Bringing in Dragic from Toronto would be an interesting possibility considering he can handle the ball and be a point guard while also offering up scoring, toughness, and shooting from that spot. Hield would also be a good fit next to him and he would push either Seth Curry or Danny Green to a bench role.

However, the Sixers will remain patient on the Simmons trade front. The franchise wants a guy like Lillard and if they can pull off a deal to get Lillard, it would be a huge addition to team him next to Joel Embiid.

